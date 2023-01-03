Colts Announce Three Roster Moves

Per Stephen Holder, the Colts are signing veteran S Sheldrick Redwine.

The team confirmed the move and announced Redwine will join the practice squad. Indianapolis also promoted RB Jake Funk from the practice squad and waived RB Jordan Wilkins.

We have signed RB Jake Funk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived RB Jordan Wilkins. We have also signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 3, 2023

Redwine, 26, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him to their active roster in 2021.

In 2021, Redwine appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded eight total tackles.