Colts Sign Second-Round CB Julius Brents & Fourth-Round OT Blake Freeland

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve officially signed No. 44 overall pick CB Julius Brents and fourth-round OT Blake Freeland to rookie contracts.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Colts’ 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Anthony Richardson QB 2 44 Julius Brents CB Signed 3 79 Josh Downs WR Signed 4 106 Blake Freeland OT Signed 4 110 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Signed 5 138 Darius Rush CB Signed 5 158 Daniel Scott S Signed 5 162 Will Mallory TE Signed 5 176 Evan Hull RB Signed 6 211 Titus Leo EDGE Signed 7 221 Jaylon Jones CB Signed 7 236 Jake Witt OT Signed

Brents, 23, hails from Indianapolis, Indiana and transferred to Kansas State from Iowa.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Jets and Rams CB Trumaine Johnson.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract that includes a $2,961,408 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,490,352 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Brents appeared in 34 games and recorded 111 tackles, six interceptions, and ten passes defended.

Freeland, 22, was a four-year starter at BYU and earned Third Team All-American honors as a senior.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,655,880 rookie contract that includes an $815,880 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $953,970 in 2023.

During his college career, Freeland appeared in games 44 and made 41 starts with 26 at left tackle and 15 at right tackle.