Colts Sign Seventh-Round OL Will Fries

The Colts have signed seventh-round OL Will Fries, per the player’s agent.

Fries is the first member of the Colts’ seven-player draft class to sign their deal.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Kwity Paye EDGE 2 Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE 4 Kylen Gransen TE 5 Shawn Davis S 6 Sam Ehlinger QB 7 Mike Strachan WR 7 Will Fries OL Signed

Fries, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,565,375 that includes a $85,375 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Fries appeared in 48 games and made 42 starts, including 26 at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at left guard and one at right guard. He was second-team All-BIG 10 as a senior in 2020.