Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells

The Colts announced on Tuesday they have signed TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis released TE David Wells.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

WR Tarik Black DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris QB Brett Hundley C Joey Hunt RB Deon Jackson LB Malik Jefferson T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell OT Anthony Coyle DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell DB Jordan Lucas TE Michael Jacobson

Wells, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal the following offseason.

Kansas City declined to tender Wells in 2020 and he caught on with the Patriots practice squad briefly in November. New England re-signed him back in July briefly and he also had a stint on the Falcons practice squad before signing to the Colts’ taxi unit.

During his four-year college career at San Diego State, Wells recorded 38 receptions for 449 yards (11.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Jacobson, 24, was a basketball player in college at Nebraska and Iowa State. After graduating in 2020, Jacobson played overseas before making the transition to tight end and signing a contract with the Seahawks in August.

Seattle cut Jacobson during camp but later brought him back briefly to the practice squad.