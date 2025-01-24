Colts Sign WR Ajou Ajou To Futures Deal

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed WR Ajou Ajou to a futures deal on Friday.
The following is a list of players the Colts have signed to reserve/futures deals:
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Marcel Dabo
- CB Alex Johnson
- G Atonio Mafi
- TE Sean McKeon
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Durrell Nchami
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- DT Pheldarius Payne
- G Josh Sills
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- LB Jacob Phillips
- T Jack Wilson
- OT Luke Tenuta
- WR Ajou Ajou
Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.
Ajou, 23, began his college career with Clemson in 2020 before transferring to the University of South Florida in 2022. From there, he spent one year at Graden City Community College.
He was a seventh-round pick by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2024 CFL Draft.
During his college career, Ajou recorded 10 receptions for 123 yards (12.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
