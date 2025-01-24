Colts Sign WR Ajou Ajou To Futures Deal

Jonathan Comeaux
The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed WR Ajou Ajou to a futures deal on Friday. 

The following is a list of players the Colts have signed to reserve/futures deals:

  1. QB Jason Bean
  2. RB Salvon Ahmed
  3. LB Austin Ajiake
  4. LB Liam Anderson
  5. S Marcel Dabo
  6. CB Alex Johnson
  7. G Atonio Mafi
  8. TE Sean McKeon
  9. WR D.J. Montgomery
  10. DE Durrell Nchami
  11. TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
  12. DT Pheldarius Payne
  13. G Josh Sills
  14. WR Laquon Treadwell
  15. LB Jacob Phillips
  16. T Jack Wilson
  17. OT Luke Tenuta
  18. WR Ajou Ajou

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer. 

Ajou, 23, began his college career with Clemson in 2020 before transferring to the University of South Florida in 2022. From there, he spent one year at Graden City Community College. 

He was a seventh-round pick by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2024 CFL Draft. 

During his college career, Ajou recorded 10 receptions for 123 yards (12.3 YPC) and one touchdown. 

