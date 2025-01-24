Colts Sign WR Ajou Ajou To Futures Deal

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed WR Ajou Ajou to a futures deal on Friday.

We have signed WR Ajou Ajou to a reserve/future contract. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 24, 2025

The following is a list of players the Colts have signed to reserve/futures deals:

QB Jason Bean RB Salvon Ahmed LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo CB Alex Johnson G Atonio Mafi TE Sean McKeon WR D.J. Montgomery DE Durrell Nchami TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. DT Pheldarius Payne G Josh Sills WR Laquon Treadwell LB Jacob Phillips T Jack Wilson OT Luke Tenuta WR Ajou Ajou

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Ajou, 23, began his college career with Clemson in 2020 before transferring to the University of South Florida in 2022. From there, he spent one year at Graden City Community College.

He was a seventh-round pick by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2024 CFL Draft.

During his college career, Ajou recorded 10 receptions for 123 yards (12.3 YPC) and one touchdown.