Colts Sign WR J.J. Nelson & QB Jalen Morton To Futures Deals

The Colts announced on Monday they have signed veteran WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to futures deals.

We have signed QB Jalen Morton and WR J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 1, 2021

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:

DB Nick Nelson TE Jordan Thomas WR Gary Jennings RB Benny LeMay RB Darius Anderson S Ibraheim Campbell CB Andre Chachere DT Kameron Cline WR Quartney Davis G Jake Eldrenkamp TE Farrod Green G Sam Jones T Carter O’Donnell RB Paul Perkins P Austin Rehkow CB Will Sunderland CB Roderic Teamer TE Andrew Vollert DT Chris Williams DT Rob Windsor OT Jake Benzinger CB Anthony Chesley OT Elijah Nkansah WR J.J. Nelson QB Jalen Morton

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Morton, 6-3 and 230 pounds, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Praire View A&M in 2020 and participated in their offseason program before being cut coming out of camp.

Nelson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing on with the Raiders in 2019.

The Raiders later released Nelson in October and it took until midway through the 2020 season for him to join the 49ers. He was placed on IR and waived with a settlement, though.

In 2019, Nelson appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving and one touchdown.