Colts Sign WR J.J. Nelson & QB Jalen Morton To Futures Deals

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Colts announced on Monday they have signed veteran WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to futures deals. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:

  1. DB Nick Nelson
  2. TE Jordan Thomas
  3. WR Gary Jennings 
  4. RB Benny LeMay
  5. RB Darius Anderson
  6. S Ibraheim Campbell
  7. CB Andre Chachere
  8. DT Kameron Cline
  9. WR Quartney Davis
  10. G Jake Eldrenkamp
  11. TE Farrod Green
  12. G Sam Jones
  13. T Carter O’Donnell
  14. RB Paul Perkins
  15. P Austin Rehkow
  16. CB Will Sunderland
  17. CB Roderic Teamer
  18. TE Andrew Vollert
  19. DT Chris Williams
  20. DT Rob Windsor
  21. OT Jake Benzinger
  22. CB Anthony Chesley
  23. OT Elijah Nkansah
  24. WR J.J. Nelson
  25. QB Jalen Morton

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Morton, 6-3 and 230 pounds, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Praire View A&M in 2020 and participated in their offseason program before being cut coming out of camp. 

Nelson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing on with the Raiders in 2019. 

The Raiders later released Nelson in October and it took until midway through the 2020 season for him to join the 49ers. He was placed on IR and waived with a settlement, though. 

In 2019, Nelson appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving and one touchdown.

