Colts Sign WR J.J. Nelson & QB Jalen Morton To Futures Deals

The Colts announced on Monday they have signed veteran WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to futures deals.
We have signed QB Jalen Morton and WR J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 1, 2021
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Colts:
- DB Nick Nelson
- TE Jordan Thomas
- WR Gary Jennings
- RB Benny LeMay
- RB Darius Anderson
- S Ibraheim Campbell
- CB Andre Chachere
- DT Kameron Cline
- WR Quartney Davis
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- TE Farrod Green
- G Sam Jones
- T Carter O’Donnell
- RB Paul Perkins
- P Austin Rehkow
- CB Will Sunderland
- CB Roderic Teamer
- TE Andrew Vollert
- DT Chris Williams
- DT Rob Windsor
- OT Jake Benzinger
- CB Anthony Chesley
- OT Elijah Nkansah
- WR J.J. Nelson
- QB Jalen Morton
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Morton, 6-3 and 230 pounds, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Praire View A&M in 2020 and participated in their offseason program before being cut coming out of camp.
Nelson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing on with the Raiders in 2019.
The Raiders later released Nelson in October and it took until midway through the 2020 season for him to join the 49ers. He was placed on IR and waived with a settlement, though.
In 2019, Nelson appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving and one touchdown.