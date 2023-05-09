Colts Sign WR Juwann Winfree, Waive DE Guy Thomas

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with WR Juwann Winfree, per his agent.

Excited for Juwann Winfree agreeing to a one year deal with the @Colts @OnlyOne_JW — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 9, 2023

He’ll compete for a spot on the depth chart and a role with the team during training camp.

The team confirmed the news and added it has waived DE Guy Thomas in a corresponding move.

We have signed free agent WR Juwann Winfree and waived DE Guy Thomas. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 9, 2023

Winfree, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve as a rookie.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster during the past three seasons.

In 2022, Winfree appeared in three games for the Packers, catching one pass on four targets for 17 yards.