Colts Signing DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The veteran has bounced around to a couple of teams in recent seasons and should compete for a depth role with Indianapolis.

Odenigbo, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent last offseason and he signed on with the Giants to a one-year, $2.5 million deal including a $1 million signing bonus.

However, New York cut him during final cutdowns coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Browns’ practice squad. He eventually was promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Odenigbo appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 13 total tackles with one fumble recovery.