Colts Signing DE Micheal Clemons To Three-Year, $17.5M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Colts are signing former Jets DE Micheal Clemons to a three-year, $17.5 million deal.

Schultz adds that the deal has a maximum value of $18.5 million due to incentives.

Clemons, 28, attended Cisco College before transferring to Texas A&M in 2017. He was drafted by the Jets with the No. 117 pick in the fourth round in 2022.

He just finished his four-year rookie deal, worth $4,424,098 and including a signing bonus of $764,098.

In 2025, Clemons appeared in 16 games for the Jets and made six starts. He recorded 22 tackles, one sack, and one two deflections.