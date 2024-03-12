Colts Signing DT Raekwon Davis To Two-Year, $14M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing DT Raekwon Davis to a two-year deal with a base value of $14 million.

Davis, 26, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft. Davis signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack.