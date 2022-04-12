Colts Signing LB Brandon King To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts have reached a one-year deal with former Patriots LB Brandon King.

King, 28, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2015. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts that season but was later signed to their practice squad.

The Patriots brought King back on exclusive rights contracts before signing him to a two-year, $2.6m deal in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve during the preseason.

In 2021, King appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded ten tackles.