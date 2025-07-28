Colts Signing OT Bernhard Raimann To Four-Year, $100 Million Extension

The Colts are signing OT Bernhard Raimann to a four-year extension worth $100 million with $60 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo.

Indianapolis is securing one of their key pieces up front for the foreseeable future, who will help protect either QB Anthony Richardson or QB Daniel Jones.

The Colts and Raimann have been in contract talks over the past month and finally came to an agreement on a massive extension.

Raimann, 27, was born in Vienna and grew up in Austria before eventually discovering the sport of football. He ended up at Central Michigan and initially played tight end before converting to offensive tackle.

The Colts drafted Raimann with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $1,035,972. He’s set to make a base salary of $3.656 million in 2025 after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

In 2024, Raimann appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts for the Colts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 8 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.