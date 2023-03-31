Colts Signing RB Darrynton Evans

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are signing RB Darrynton Evans to a contract on Friday.

Indianapolis brought in Evans for a workout earlier today and were clearly impressed enough to get a deal done.

Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers. and he was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receivign and no touchdowns.