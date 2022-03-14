Colts Signing TE Mo Alie-Cox To Three-Year, $18M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are re-signing TE Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal.
Tom Pelissero adds the total value of the deal is for $18 million.
He had re-upped as a restricted free agent last year and was set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Alie-Cox, 28, has made the transition to football as a tight end after a college basketball career at VCU. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and was on and off of their roster before signing a one-year extension with the Colts in 2019.
Alie-Cox re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent in 2021 on a deal worth about $3.5 million.
In 2021, Alie-Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 24 passes on 45 targets for 316 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
