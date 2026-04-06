Lions Re-Sign CB Avonte Maddox

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed CB Avonte Maddox.

Maddox, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Eagles released him but re-signed to a one-year deal for 2024. Maddox then signed a one-year deal with the Lions ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Maddox appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 32 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass defenses.