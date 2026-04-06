Giants Waive Four Players

The New York Giants have waived WR Da’Quan Felton, DB Patrick McMorris, DB T.J. Moore and DB Myles Purchase, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Felton, 25, started his college career at Norfolk State where he was second-team All-MEAC in 2022. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following season and started two years for the Hokies.

The Giants signed Felton to a three-year, $3 million contract as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft.

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Felton started all 25 games and caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Felton has yet to appear in an NFL game.