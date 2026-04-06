Browns Signed CB Myles Bryant, Along With Six ERFAs

The Cleveland Browns signed CB Myles Bryant to a contract on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Browns also officially re-signed six exclusive rights free agents:

Bryant, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster his first couple of seasons. They used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason. He returned again in 2025 and bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2025, Bryant appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 40 total tackles and one tackle for loss.