NFL Transactions: Monday 4/6

Browns
- Browns signed DB Myles Bryant.
- Browns re-signed exclusive rights free agents TE Brenden Bates, WR Malachi Corley, LB Winston Reid, LS Rex Sunahara, K Andre Szmyt, and WR Jamari Thrash.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed T Justin Skule.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DE Joe Tryon.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Da’Quan Felton, DB Patrick McMorris, DB T.J. Moore, and DB Myles Purchase.
- Giants signed G Lucas Patrick.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Avonte Maddox.
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed exclusive rights free agent C Will Putnam.
Ravens
- Ravens signed P Luke Elzinga.
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