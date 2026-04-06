NFL Transactions: Monday 4/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Buccaneers

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DE Joe Tryon.

Giants

Lions

Raiders

  • Raiders re-signed exclusive rights free agent C Will Putnam.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed P Luke Elzinga.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply