Colts Signing WR John Hurst, Cutting WR Kekoa Crawford

According to Doug Kyed, the Colts are signing WR John Hurst to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis will waive WR Kekoa Crawford, per Aaron Wilson.

Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2020. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut in November but caught on with the Chargers practice squad.

Los Angeles brought him back on a futures deal for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

During his college career, Hurst appeared in 35 games and recorded 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.