Colts Signing WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are signing former Texans WR Keke Coutee to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Coutee, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract.
In 2020, Coutee appeared in eight games and recorded 33 receptions for 400 yards (12.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!