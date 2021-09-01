Colts Signing WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are signing former Texans WR Keke Coutee to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Coutee, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Coutee appeared in eight games and recorded 33 receptions for 400 yards (12.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.