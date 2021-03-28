Colts Still In Talks To Re-Sign Justin Houston, Speaking With Several Edge Rushers

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Colts are still in talks with veteran free agent DE Justin Houston.

While there’s still a chance that the Colts could re-sign Houston, Holder reports that Indianapolis is also in talks with “several” edge rushers at this time.

Holder expects the Colts to make a move at the position before the draft.

There are a number of notable players available at the position right now including Houston, Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Olivier Vernon, Aldon Smith, Everson Griffen, Trent Murphy, Ryan Kerrigan, Adrian Clayborn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Vic Beasley among others.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s in position to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

