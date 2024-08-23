Colts TE Jelani Woods Out Four Months After Undergoing Turf Toe Surgery

According to Jordan Schultz, Colts TE Jelani Woods underwent turf toe surgery on Friday and is expected to miss around four months as he recovers.

Schultz adds Indianapolis is hopeful Woods can return in late December around Christmas in time for their push for a playoff position.

He will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future. It’s an unfortunate turn for Woods, who also missed all of 2023 with a hamstring injury.

Woods, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,372,474 rookie contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.

He’s set to earn base salaries of $1.193 million and $1.437 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 15 games and recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards (12.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.