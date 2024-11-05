Colts Telling Teams Anthony Richardson Is Off Limits

Stephen Holder says the Colts have gotten a few trade calls about QB Anthony Richardson but have told all suitors that the benched former first-rounder is off-limits.

While the Colts are going with veteran QB Joe Flacco in the short term, the belief in the building is still that Richardson could develop into a starter down the road.

It’s natural the Colts would get trade calls to gauge how they feel about Richardson but rebuffing them is a solid signal that the organization hasn’t lost hope in Richardson.

Given Flacco struggled in his first start post-benching this past Sunday, Richardson could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in six games and completed 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 passing yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 41 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.