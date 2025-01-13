Colts To Interview Dennis Allen For DC Position

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Colts plan to speak with former Saints HC Dennis Allen this week regarding their DC vacancy.

The team now has a total of four candidates for the position:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Saints HC Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

The Colts parted way with DC Gus Bradley following the 2024 season but retained HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard.

Allen, 52, began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he was going into his third year in the position before he was fired in Week 4. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton‘s decision to retire. He was then let go by the team in the middle of the 2024 season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

As the Saints’ head coach, Allen notched a record of 18-25 with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Colts’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.