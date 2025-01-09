Colts To Interview Lou Anarumo & Steve Wilks For DC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are expected to interview former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy next week.

Anarumo has generated some interest since his recent firing by Cincinnati with the Giants being another potential landing spot for him.

The Colts elected to fire defensive coordinator Gus Bradley a few days ago, as part of their coaching staff changes.

Anarumo, 58, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo has been with the Bengals since the 2019 season as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Bengals defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 21 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.

Wilks, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before firing him this past February.

In 2023, the 49ers defense ranked No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 3 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.