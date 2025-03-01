AFC Notes: Trey Smith, Chiefs, Raiders Combine Meetings, Chargers

Chargers

Chargers CB Elijah Molden ‘s three-year, $18.75 million contract includes a $5.75 million signing bonus and a guaranteed $1.75 million salary in 2025, while $4.125 million of his $6 million salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He’ll also earn a $5.25 million non-guaranteed salary in 2027, per OverTheCap.

‘s three-year, $18.75 million contract includes a $5.75 million signing bonus and a guaranteed $1.75 million salary in 2025, while $4.125 million of his $6 million salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He’ll also earn a $5.25 million non-guaranteed salary in 2027, per OverTheCap. Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the combine, including with the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, and Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

has several formal meetings scheduled at the combine, including with the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, and Steelers. (Ryan Fowler) Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.

including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings. Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the Chargers. (Devin Jackson)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said it’s hard to replace talent when the team is drafting towards the back end of the first round every season.

“It becomes more difficult, and that’s why the league is so great,” Veach said, via Chiefs Wire. “The more you win, the harder it’s supposed to be, and so when you have a bunch of guys who are the top of the market for their position, and you pick last or close to last every year, it becomes very challenging. We just have to think outside the box and put some creative plans together.”

Veach said securing extensions for free agents G Trey Smith and LB Nick Bolton will be a “priority” for them this offseason: “We’re going to have conversations, and it will be a priority to get both back. There will be challenges with where we are on our roster, but I do feel there’s a scenario where both guys will be back. It’ll be at the top of our list. We’ll have extensive dialogue and hopefully we can figure something out.” (Jonathan Jones)

and LB will be a “priority” for them this offseason: “We’re going to have conversations, and it will be a priority to get both back. There will be challenges with where we are on our roster, but I do feel there’s a scenario where both guys will be back. It’ll be at the top of our list. We’ll have extensive dialogue and hopefully we can figure something out.” (Jonathan Jones) Kansas City wound up placing the franchise tag on Smith.

Raiders