Seahawks Seeking First & Third Round Picks For WR D.K. Metcalf

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Seahawks are seeking a first and third-round pick in return for WR D.K. Metcalf in a trade.

Metcalf has officially requested a trade out of Seattle. Russini adds he is also looking for a new deal worth $30 million per season, which will play a massive role in a potential deal.

The Chargers reportedly pursued Metcalf last offseason while the Bills, Patriots and Packers also make sense for the 27-year-old.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

