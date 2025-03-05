Chargers Had Interest In D.K. Metcalf Last Season & Are Expected To Pursue Him Again, Bills Also Team To Watch

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chargers quietly had significant interest in Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf at last year’s trade deadline, but were turned down by Seattle.

Now that Metcalf has requested a trade and the Seahawks seem open to exploring their options, Schultz says the Chargers figure to be in the mix once again.

Jonathan Jones adds the Chargers are viewed as a potential landing spot by several teams. Former Seahawks WR coach Sanjay Lal has the same role in Los Angeles and is close with Metcalf.

Los Angeles hit on WR Ladd McConkey in the second round of last year’s draft but needs to continue to build out the receiving room around him.

Ben Volin mentions the Bills as one of the many teams that will likely explore a trade for Metcalf. The Patriots and Packers have come up in previous reports as well.

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Metcalf as it becomes available.