Colts Tried Out Eight Players, Including WR Jarvis Landry

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts tried out eight players including veteran WR Jarvis Landry.
The following is a full list of players tried out by the team:
- WR Jarvis Landry
- WR Keke Coutee
- WR Kendall Hinton
- WR Adam Humphries
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- DB Craig James
- DB Anthony Johnson
- DB Darius Phillips
Landry, 31 is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.
Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75 million extension with $47 million guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after permitting him to seek out a trade. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Saints worth $6 million.
In 2022, Landry appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 272 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!