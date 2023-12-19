Colts Tried Out Eight Players, Including WR Jarvis Landry

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts tried out eight players including veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

The following is a full list of players tried out by the team:

Landry, 31 is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75 million extension with $47 million guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after permitting him to seek out a trade. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Saints worth $6 million.

In 2022, Landry appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 272 yards receiving and one touchdown.