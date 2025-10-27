Colts Tried Out Five Players

The Indianapolis Colts hosted five players for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

Indianapolis signed Kpassagnon following a successful workout.

The full list of players includes:

DB LaMareon James DE Tanoh Kpassagnon LB Grayson Murphy LB Casey Toohill LB Rashad Weaver

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal for 2025 before being cut. He caught on briefly with the Chargers following that but was released shortly after.

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.