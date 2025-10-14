Colts Tried Out Seven Players Including Four QBs

The Indianapolis Colts hosted a group of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including four quarterbacks.

The full list includes:

Trask, 26, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round. He finished the final year a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 million and a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal this past March but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three-season and 27 games.

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai coming out of the preseason.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.