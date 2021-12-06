Colts Tried Out Six Players

The Indianapolis Colts have brought in six free agents for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun WR Fred Brown WR Bailey Gaither OT Garrett McGhin QB James Morgan WR Marcus Simms

The Colts signed Morgan to their practice squad, and released WR Isaiah McKoy in a corresponding move.

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.