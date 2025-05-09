Colts Trying Out 38 Players During Rookie Minicamp

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting 38 players for tryouts at their rookie minicamp this weekend. 

The full list of players includes:

  1. William & Mary WR Matthew Akuchie
  2. Moravian WR Jordan Bingham
  3. Wisconsin-River Falls CB Dylan Brown
  4. Southeastern Louisiana CB Keyydrain Calligan
  5. Arkansas State PT Ryan Heicher
  6. Long Island WR Michael Love
  7. Virginia Tech P Peter Moore
  8. Kansas State S Jordan Riley
  9. Missouri Science & Tech WR CJ Wiggins
  10. Wake Forest CB Evan Slocum
  11. North Carolina RB Darwin Barlow
  12. Indiana RB Tyson Lawton
  13. Purdue RB Reggie Love
  14. South Florida S Nay’Quan Wright
  15. Penn WR Shiloh Means
  16. Kansas LB Trevor Wilson
  17. Northern State LB Luke Gunderson
  18. Tennessee-Martin LB Tevin Shipp
  19. North Carolina State LB Joseph Shimko
  20. UCLA LB Joseph Vaughn
  21. Windsor LB Devin Veresuck
  22. Wisconsin LB Jake Chaney
  23. Colorado State G Jacob Gardner
  24. Colgate G Bardhyl Gashi
  25. Michigan State G Maverick Hansen
  26. Oregon G Marcus Harper
  27. Old Dominion G Santana Saunders
  28. Tennessee G Javontez Spraggins
  29. Central Michigan G Brayden Swartout
  30. Kansas T Michael Ford
  31. Fresno State T Mose Vavao
  32. West Alabama TE Caeleb Bass
  33. Texas A&M TE Shane Calhoun
  34. Iowa DE Deontae Craig
  35. Wofford DT Anthonie Lattany
  36. Louisville DE Dezmond Tell
  37. Miami (OH) DE Brian Ugwu
  38. Oklahoma DE Caiden Woullard

Barlow transferred to North Carolina after spending three years at USC and two years at TCU. 

During his college career, Barlow appeared in 45 games and recorded 190 rushing attempts for 1,055 yards (5.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 21 receptions for 151 yards (7.2 YPC).

Calhoun transferred to Texas A&M after spending four years at East Carolina. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the No. 23 tight end in the 2019 recruiting class. 

During his college career, Calhoun appeared in 52 games and recorded 66 receptions for 651 yards (9.9 YPC) and six touchdowns. 

