Colts Trying Out 38 Players During Rookie Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting 38 players for tryouts at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The full list of players includes:

William & Mary WR Matthew Akuchie Moravian WR Jordan Bingham Wisconsin-River Falls CB Dylan Brown Southeastern Louisiana CB Keyydrain Calligan Arkansas State PT Ryan Heicher Long Island WR Michael Love Virginia Tech P Peter Moore Kansas State S Jordan Riley Missouri Science & Tech WR CJ Wiggins Wake Forest CB Evan Slocum North Carolina RB Darwin Barlow Indiana RB Tyson Lawton Purdue RB Reggie Love South Florida S Nay’Quan Wright Penn WR Shiloh Means Kansas LB Trevor Wilson Northern State LB Luke Gunderson Tennessee-Martin LB Tevin Shipp North Carolina State LB Joseph Shimko UCLA LB Joseph Vaughn Windsor LB Devin Veresuck Wisconsin LB Jake Chaney Colorado State G Jacob Gardner Colgate G Bardhyl Gashi Michigan State G Maverick Hansen Oregon G Marcus Harper Old Dominion G Santana Saunders Tennessee G Javontez Spraggins Central Michigan G Brayden Swartout Kansas T Michael Ford Fresno State T Mose Vavao West Alabama TE Caeleb Bass Texas A&M TE Shane Calhoun Iowa DE Deontae Craig Wofford DT Anthonie Lattany Louisville DE Dezmond Tell Miami (OH) DE Brian Ugwu Oklahoma DE Caiden Woullard

Barlow transferred to North Carolina after spending three years at USC and two years at TCU.

During his college career, Barlow appeared in 45 games and recorded 190 rushing attempts for 1,055 yards (5.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 21 receptions for 151 yards (7.2 YPC).

Calhoun transferred to Texas A&M after spending four years at East Carolina. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the No. 23 tight end in the 2019 recruiting class.

During his college career, Calhoun appeared in 52 games and recorded 66 receptions for 651 yards (9.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.