Colts Waive TE Kahale Warring

According to Mike Garafolo, the Colts are waiving TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday.

Warring, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him in recent weeks.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans over a week ago. New England opted to waive him a few days later and was quickly claimed by the Colts earlier this week.

In 2020, Kahale Warring appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns.