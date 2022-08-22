Colts Waive Two Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they waived WR D.J. Montgomery and DT Caeveon Patton on Monday.

Montgomery, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Austin Peay back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns. However, Cleveland opted to waive Montgomery coming out of the preseason in 2020 and he was claimed by the Jets.

New York waived him a few days later and re-signed him to the practice squad. Montgomery signed a futures deal for the 2021 season and was again waived and placed on the practice squad to start the season.

He had a stint on the active roster late in the season and returned on another futures deal for 2022. New York waived him at the end of July and he caught on with the Colts last month.

In 2021, Montgomery appeared in three games for the Jets and caught three of six targets for 36 yards.