Colts Waive WR Terrell Bynum

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Terrell Bynum on waivers ahead of their rookie minicamp.

Bynum, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2023 NFL Draft. Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Bynum spent the season there before being let go back in January. He later signed a futures contract with the Colts for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Bynum appeared in one game for the Chargers but didn’t record any stats.