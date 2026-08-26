Colts Cut CB Mekhi Blackmon

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have waived CB Mekhi Blackmon from the 91-man roster.

we have signed CB Kenneth Harris and waived CB Mekhi Blackmon. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2026

To take his place, the team signed CB Kenneth Harris.

Blackmon saw a ton of playing time for Indianapolis last year due to injuries after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Vikings, but the team evidently wanted to upgrade in 2026.

Blackmon, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Vikings out of USC. He signed a four-year contract through 2026 worth $5.3 million.

He was entering the third year of that deal when Minnesota dealt him to the Colts coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Blackmon appeared in all 17 15 games for the Colts and recorded 64 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.