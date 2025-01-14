Colts Want More Out Of WR Adonai Mitchell In Year 2

The Colts had high hopes for second-round WR Adonai Mitchell this year, as most expected him to be long gone by the time Indianapolis was set to pick in the second round.

While Mitchell had flashes as a rookie, overall it was an inconsistent year. He missed about as many big plays as he made with drops or sloppy route running, and ended up catching just 23 passes on 55 targets.

Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team hasn’t given up on Mitchell but said it will be critical for him to become more consistent.

“Like any young player, there’s going to be a maturation process with him,” Ballard said via Amanda Foster of the team website. “And he has some definitely, really strong moments, but we need more consistent moments from him.”

Mitchell admitted there was a significant learning curve to adjust to.

“It was just a lot of new things,” Mitchell said. “In college, I was a vet and here, I’m a rookie. So a lot of different things I’ve learned, just learning how to be a professional. I’ve never been a professional before this, this is my first year.”

Mitchell, 22, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. The Colts drafted him with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,386,082 rookie contract that includes a $2,191,696 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mitchell appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 23 receptions on 55 targets for 312 yards and no touchdowns.