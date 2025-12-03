Colts Won’t Place CB Sauce Gardner On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts aren’t planning to place CB Sauce Gardner on injured reserve with his calf injury.

That would have sidelined Gardner for four of the five remaining games in the regular season, which would have been tough for the Colts given they’re still in a fight to win the division and make the playoffs.

Gardner will still miss time but this leaves the door open for him to return sooner. The most recent timeline has him missing a few weeks after an initial scare that he’d torn his Achilles.

Gardner, 25, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There was also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

New York re-signed him to a record four-year, $120.4 million extension in July. He was then traded to the Colts just a few months later for

In 2025, Gardner has appeared in seven games for the Jets and three for the Colts. He has recorded 33 total tackles, eight pass deflections and no interceptions.

We will have more on Gardner as it becomes available.