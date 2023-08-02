Colts Work Out Three RBs Including Kenyan Drake

According to Field Yates, the Colts tried out a group of three running backs that included veteran Kenyan Drake.

Veteran RBs Benny Snell and Devine Ozigbo were also in the group.

Indianapolis’ depth at running back has become a major question mark with Jonathan Taylor‘s continued absence on the PUP list and backup RB Zack Moss going down with a broken wrist.

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries (4.4 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions on 26 targets for 89 yards receiving and another touchdown.