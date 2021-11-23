Colts Worked Out Five Linebackers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including

The full list of players includes:

LB Asmar Bilal LB Lakiem Williams LB Justin March-Lillard LB Curtis Bolton LB Devante Bond

Bond, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when Tampa Bay waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

However, the Buccaneers re-signed Bond after he was fully recovered from plantar fasciitis. He was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 before re-signing on a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers released Bond last year and he later caught on with the Bears for the final three games of 2019. Chicago brought him back in February of last year and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2019, Bond appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and three games for the Bears, finishing with three total tackles.