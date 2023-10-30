Per Aaron Wilson, the Colts worked out five players and signed S Tyreque Jones out of the group.

The other four players who tried out included defensive backs Dontae Johnson, Tre Norwood, A.J. Parker, and Nolan Turner.

Johnson, 31, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. He re-signed to San Francisco on three consecutive one-year deals but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson was limited to appearing in two games. He did not record a statistic.