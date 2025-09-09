Colts Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted four free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday following their Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

DB Keydrain Calligan DB M.J. Devonshire DB Tyrek Funderburk DB Amani Oruwariye

Devonshire, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2024. He agreed to a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Devonshire later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and returned to the team on a futures contract this past January. Las Vegas opted to waive him in April and he was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

Carolina elected to move on from Devonshire coming out of the preseason.

Deveonshire has yet to appear in an NFL game.