Colts Working Out LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are working out veteran LB Anthony Walker Jr., who last played for the team back in 2020.

Walker, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million before re-signing to another one-year deal in 2023.

Walker left for a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2024. He then signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass defenses.