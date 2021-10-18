Colts Working Out Three Kickers

Tom Pelissero reports the Indianapolis Colts are bringing in K Ramiz Ahmed, K Sam Sloman, and K Chris Blewitt for workouts this week.

The Colts put K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve with a hip injury and replaced him with K Michael Badgley, who made a field goal and four extra points on Sunday.

Sloman, 24, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He started the season as the team’s kicker before getting released.

Sloman then signed on to the Titans practice squad, where he finished the season. In July, the Steelers signed Sloman to a one-year deal, but they released him in August,

In 2020, Sloman appeared in eight games for the Rams and Titans, converting 10 of 13 field goals and 23 of 26 extra points.