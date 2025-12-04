Commanders Activate DE Drake Jackson

The Washington Commanders announced they have activated DE Drake Jackson.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Activated DE Drake Jackson from the Reserve/Injured List

– Released S Darnell Savage pic.twitter.com/EWs2IQTJQ8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2025

He was nearing the end of his practice window after being designated to return three weeks ago.

Jackson, 24, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract when he was waived in May. He signed to Washington’s active roster in October 2025.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.