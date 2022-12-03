Commanders Activate OL Wes Schweitzer, Elevate WR Alex Erickson

The Commanders announced on Saturday that they are activating OL Wes Schweitzer from injured reserve and elevating WR Alex Erickson.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Activated OL Wes Schweitzer from the Reserve/Injured List

— Elevated WR Alex Erickson from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/DnTuF5Bp58 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 3, 2022

Schweitzer, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020.

In 2022, Schweitzer has appeared in and started two games at right guard for the Commanders.