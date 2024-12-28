Commanders Activating DT Jonathan Allen From IR

Per Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are activating DT Jonathan Allen from injured reserve on Saturday.

Allen tore his pectoral in Week 6 but the injury was not so severe as to require season-ending surgery, and the veteran has worked hard to rehab his way back to the field.

This could be a huge addition for Washington down the stretch and heading into the playoffs, as Allen might be their best defensive player.

Washington also elevated CB Kevon Seymour and WR Brycen Tremayne from the practice squad.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Allen appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.