Commanders ‘Actively Initiating’ Trade Calls For DEs Chase Young & Montez Sweat

Jordan Schultz reports that the Commanders have begun “actively initiating” trade calls on DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Schultz explains that this is a notable change for Washington, as it typically leads to a team losing leverage when they’re the ones making the calls.

Yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders’ decision whether to trade away some of their players before the deadline will be influenced by the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

If the Commanders pull out a win tomorrow, they would be 4-4 with a chance to push for a playoff spot. However, a loss and they drop to 3-5 with three losses against NFC East opponents.

Should the Commanders opt to trade players, Schefter mentions that the focus will be on Young and Sweat, who are both in the final year of their respective deals.

It’s unlikely that Washington will be able to re-sign both players next year, which is why at least one of them could traded next week.

Schefter says at least one team has inquired about Sweat up to this point, but Washington plans to be patient.

Schefter adds that teams have also inquired about a trade for DL Jonathan Allen, but Washington is not willing to move him and wouldn’t even entire the conversation.

Commanders ownership has reportedly instructed the front office and the coaching staff to do what’s best for the team in terms of trades.

Other potential trade candidates for the Commanders, according to Schefter, include QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, LB Cody Barton and CB Kendall Fuller.

We’ll have more regarding the Commanders as the news is available.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Young and Sweat as the news is available.