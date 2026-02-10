Commanders Adding Wes Welker To Coaching Staff

JP Finlay reports Wes Welker is getting a role on the Commanders’ offensive staff in the 2026 season.

Welker was a WR coach with San Francisco and Miami from 2019 to 2024 but joined Washington as a personnel assistant for the 2025 season. He will now have a spot on the offensive staff under new Washington OC David Blough.

Welker, 44, began his NFL career with the Chargers back in 2004. He joined the Dolphins during his rookie season and was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

Welker played six years for the Patriots and totaled 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seasons before he departed and signed a free agent contract with the Broncos in 2013. He ultimately finished out his career with the Rams.

After calling it a career, Welker was hired by the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant. The 49ers hired him as their WRs coach in 2019 and he caught on with the Dolphins to the same role in 2022. Miami let him go last offseason and he was hired by the Commanders as a personnel assistant.